BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 CDI Corp:
* CDI-Board amended by laws to remove right of holder or holders of one-fifth of co's outstanding shares of common stock to call special meeting of shareholders
* CDI-Board expects to reevaluate appropriate terms regarding shareholders’ right to call special meeting at conclusion of review of strategic alternatives Source text (bit.ly/2nLrDxT) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams