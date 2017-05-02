UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Cdk Global Inc
* CDK Global reports third quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook
* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 3 pct to $556.3 million
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings attributable to CDK $0.65 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $557.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.99 - $2.04
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 - $2.44
* Sees FY 2017 revenues up approximately 4.5 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: