BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Cdk Global Inc
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
* Cdk global inc says under terms of asr agreement, cdk will make a $350 million payment to bofaml on may 16, 2017
* Cdk global inc says final settlement of transaction under asr agreement is expected to occur during cdk's fiscal quarter ending september 30, 2017
* Cdk global inc says will receive from bank of america merrill lynch on may 16, 2017 initial delivery of about 4.5 million shares of cdk's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
