UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 CDL Hospitality Trusts
* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement
* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million
* Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich
* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per stapled security of CDLHT
* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources