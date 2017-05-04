May 4 CDL Hospitality Trusts:

* Acquisition of a 5-star luxury hotel which is located in proximity to heart of Manchester city centre

* Property price of £52.5 million with a net property income yield of 7.3% for fy 2016

* Acquisition will be fully funded initially by GBP-denominated debt by HBT

* Acquisition to be DPS accretive of 2.7%

* Upon completion of acquisition, target continues to hold and operate property

* Unit entered into share purchase agreement & acquired 100% of issued share capital of Lowry hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: