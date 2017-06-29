Greece's NBG gets shareholder approval to sell insurance unit
ATHENS, June 30 National Bank of Greece shareholders on Friday approved the sale of a majority stake of its insurance subsidiary to Anglo-Dutch consortium Calamos-EXIN.
June 30 CDL Investments New Zealand Ltd :
* Hong Ren Wong is retiring as chairman and director of company with effect from 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Nicole Pinto June 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking weak global peers, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks signalled that the era of cheap money was coming to an end. Global equities took a hit after the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on Wednesday by saying that a rate hike was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. "Hawkish central bank rhetoric continued to sustai
* ZF said it has walked away from bidding war (Adds statement from Knorr-Bremse)