UPDATE 2-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
Feb 23 CDW Corp-
* CDW Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of registered offering of $600 million of senior notes due 2025
* CDW Corp says notes were priced at 100% of par
* CDW Corp -units priced offering of $600 million of 5.0% senior notes due 2025 representing increase of $100 million in aggregate amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January