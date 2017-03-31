UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 CDW Corp:
* CDW Corp - on March 31, 2017, CDW LLC amended, extended and increased size of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - sec filing
* CDW Corp - second a&r revolving loan agreement increases overall revolving credit facility from $1,250.0 million to $1,450.0 million
* CDW Corp - Second A&R revolving loan agreement extends maturity date from June 6, 2019 to march 31, 2022
* CDW Corp - Second A&R revolving loan agreement amends and restates CDW's prior revolving loan credit agreement, dated june 6, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2nFodxf) Further company coverage:
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California