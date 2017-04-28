UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Ceat Ltd
* Says recommended dividend of INR 11.5/share
* Consol March quarter net profit 663.3 million rupees
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 982.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 15.63 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources