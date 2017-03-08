UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd
* Securities And Futures Commission executed two search warrants issued by Magistrate's Court In Hong Kong
* Company will cooperate with SFC in their investigation to fullest extent
* Search warrants to enter and search premises of co's principal place of business in Hong Kong and certain documents were seized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hanna Paul)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources