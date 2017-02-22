Feb 22 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* Certain subsidiaries of co in PRC were unable to repay certain borrowings of about RMB21.5 million that have fallen due

* Further cross-default of other borrowings may in turn have material adverse impact on financial position of Costin Group

* Total amount of borrowings that have fallen due owed by co's subsidiaries in prc is about RMB736.7 million as at date of this announcement

* As result of defaults, total amount of bank balances of group being frozen was RMB2.9 million as at Feb 22 and cannot be withdrawn