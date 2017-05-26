May 26 CECEP Solar Energy Co Ltd

* To pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JvODuq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)