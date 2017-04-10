GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Cedar Fair LP:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair LP - intends to commence a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Cedar Fair LP says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Cedar Fair LP -finalized arrangements to refinance existing credit facilities with new credit facilities, consisting of $750 million 7-year term loan facility
* Cedar Fair LP - new senior secured credit facilities also consists of a $275 million five-year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing