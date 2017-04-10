April 10 Cedar Fair Lp:

* Cedar Fair announces pricing of $500 million senior unsecured notes

* Cedar Fair Lp - has priced its previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Cedar Fair Lp - notes were priced at 100 pct of aggregate principal amount