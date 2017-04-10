BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 10 Cedar Fair Lp:
* Cedar Fair announces pricing of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair Lp - has priced its previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Cedar Fair Lp - notes were priced at 100 pct of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters