April 26 CEFC Anhui International Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 80.3 percent to 129 percent, or to be 191.7 million yuan to 243.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (106.3 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WMujsw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)