July 28 (Reuters) - PRELIOS SPA:

* CEFC GROUP SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED BINDING OFFER TO INTESA SANPAOLO, PIRELLI, UNICREDIT AND FENICE TO BUY 44.9% SHARE CAPITAL OF PRELIOS

* Price of Cefc Group Binding Offer Is Eur 0.116 Per Share

* CEFC GROUP SAYS PRICE PER SHARE OFFERED REPRESENTS A 10.48% PREMIUM ON THE PRICE OFFERED BY BURLINGTON

* IF BINDING OFFER IS ACCEPTED, CEFC GROUP WILL LAUNCH MANDATORY TENDER OFFER TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRELIOS AT OFFER PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)