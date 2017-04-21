BRIEF-CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA
April 21 Cegereal SA:
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent
* Q1 gross rental income 13.0 million euros ($13.9 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago
* Group's overall occupancy rate was 91.5 percent at March 31, 2017.
* Dividends in 2017: 2.10 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.