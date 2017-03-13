Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 Ceiba Energy Services Inc
* Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of new interim ceo
* Richard Lane, interim CEO and chief operating officer and Ian Simister, president are no longer with co
* Appointment of current board member Ronald Sifton as interim CEO of company, effective immediately
* On Sept 9, 2016 co initiated process to identify, examine, consider range of strategic alternatives available to company
* Review remains ongoing while co considers certain potential strategic initiatives in view of recent increasing industry activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada Acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: