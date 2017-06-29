June 29 CEL-SCI Corp:
* Says on June 28, received a letter from U.S. FDA in
response to most recent June 2 submission - SEC filing
* CEL-SCI Corp - in letter, FDA requested that three
additional changes be made to multikine investigator brochure
that co submitted to FDA on June 2
* Says FDA provided instructions directing CEL-SCI on what
specific changes should be
* CEL-SCI Corp says intends to swiftly make requested
changes to ib and submit its response to FDA as soon as possible
after July 4 holiday
* Letter is regarding clinical hold imposed on co's phase 3
head and neck cancer study with multikine investigational new
drug
* Says FDA did not raise any other hold issues in the recent
letter
* Says was also told by FDA that effect of hold is not a
termination of study
* CEL-SCI Corp - CEL-SCI may not enroll new patients and may
not resume multikine dosing in any previously enrolled patient
in the phase 3 study
* CEL-SCI may not initiate any new studies under the
multikine investigational new drug
