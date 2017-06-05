June 5 CEL-SCI Corp
* Cel-SCI submits FDA response for its phase 3 head and neck
cancer trial
* CEL-SCI Corp - 928 patients have been enrolled, treated,
and are now being followed for study's primary endpoint
* CEL-SCI - hold issues addressed in FDA communication were
that study's investigator brochure (IB) and "dear investigator"
letter need to be revised
* CEL-SCI Corp - specific deficiencies and their locations
in each of documents were identified by FDA as hold issues
* CEL-SCI Corp - determination if study end point is met
will occur when there are total of 298 deaths in two main
comparator groups
