12 hours ago
BRIEF-Celadon Group appoints Paul Svindland CEO, effective on or about July 24
July 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Celadon Group appoints Paul Svindland CEO, effective on or about July 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc

* Celadon Group announces executive team changes

* Celadon Group Inc - announced appointment of paul c. Svindland as chief executive officer, effective on or about July 24

* Celadon Group Inc - svindland succeeds paul will, who will retire as ceo and chairman of board

* Celadon Group Inc - will will serve as a consultant to company through July 2018

* Celadon Group Inc - company also announced that michael miller will replace will as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

