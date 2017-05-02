May 2 Celadon Group Inc
* promoted Jonathan Russell to role of president and chief
operating officer of Celadon Group
* preliminary financial results for quarter ended march 31,
2017, are expected to include an operating loss of approximately
$10.0 million
* audit committee reviewing certain transactions involving
revenue equipment held for sale reported in statements for fy
2016
* audit committee reviewing transactions involving revenue
equipment held for sale reported in for quarters ended sept. 30
2016 and dec 31, 2016
* Reviewing multiple other alternatives to address its short
and long-term liquidity needs
* Eric Meek has resigned as president and chief operating
officer to pursue other interests
