June 8 Celanese Corp
* Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal
facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture
* Celanese Corp - has confirmed that facility is in testing
phase in preparation for commercial production expected in q3 of
2017
* Celanese Corp says construction of polyacetal facility is
part of an extension of ibn sina joint venture, which will run
through year 2032
* Celanese - upon successful startup of polyacetal
facility, economic interest in ibn sina will increase from 25
percent to a total of 32.5 percent
* Celanese Corp -subsidiaries of celanese and duke energy
each currently hold a 25 percent interest in venture, with
remaining 50 percent held by sabic.
