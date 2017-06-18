June 18 Celanese Corp :

* Celanese and Blackstone to form joint venture in Acetate Tow

* Proposed joint venture to combine Celanese's cellulose derivatives and Blackstone's Rhodia Acetow businesses.

* Celanese and Blackstone will own 70 pct and 30 pct of the JV, respectively

* JV to distribute $1.6 billion in cash to Celanese at close

* JV to be earnings per share neutral for Celanese in the first year and accretive thereafter