BRIEF-Service & Quality Technology to set up unit in Hong Kong via subsidiary
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
March 31 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd -
* Termination Of The Very Substantial Disposal For Cash In Relation To The Disposal Of 36.28% Shareholding In CFSG To Ever Billion
* CIGL as offeror and CASH entered into a termination agreement
* Parties agreed to immediately terminate sale and purchase agreement
* Deposit in amount of hk$50 million paid under sale and purchase agreement will be returned to offeror Source text (bit.ly/2nGKlZz) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles
DUBAI, June 15 Carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, a firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, have taken part in an $150 million investment in Dubai-based ride-hailing firm Careem.