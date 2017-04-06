BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd:
* CFSG (a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of cash) (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement with subscriber (Ever Billion Group Limited)
* Application has been made by cfsg and cash to stock exchange for resumption of trading in cfsg shares with effect from 7 april 2017
* CFSG conditionally agreed to allot and issue 826 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.28 per subscription share
* Subscriber shall pay total subscription price of hk$231.3 million in cash
Source text (bit.ly/2o6cfhI)
Further company coverage:
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million