May 22 Celgene Corp:
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the
second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with
relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Says study met primary endpoint
* Celgene Corp says new drug application submission to U.S.
Food and Drug Administration planned by end of 2017
* Celgene Corp says safety and tolerability consistent with
prior phase II and III studies in the study
* Says further analyses of radiance trial are ongoing
* Says plan to begin submitting global registration dossiers
by end of year
* Celgene Corp says both doses of ozanimod demonstrated
statistically significant reductions in brain atrophy compared
to Avonex in each phase III trial
