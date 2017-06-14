BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Celgene International Sàrl:
* Announced results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, co's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound
* Most common adverse events in trial were nausea, diarrhea and maculopapular rash
* No opportunistic infections or other systemic infections were reported in any CC-220 dose groups in trial
* Serious adverse events were reported in two patients in two highest CC-220 doses combined and in two patients in placebo group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.