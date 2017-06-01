June 1 Cellcom Israel Ltd:
* Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in
Israel, closing set to July 2018; Cellcom Israel announces a
deferred loan agreement
* Cellcom Israel -price was set at NIS 1.011 for each series
K debenture of NIS 1 principal amount, or a total consideration
of approximately NIS 222 million
* Cellcom Israel Ltd - entered into a loan agreement with
an Israeli bank to provide company a deferred loan in a
principal amount of NIS 150 million
* Cellcom Israel - entered agreement with Israeli
institutional investors to sell NIS 220 million of additional
debentures of existing series K debentures
