BRIEF-Oracle reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 FY17 gaap eps up 15% to $0.76 and non-gaap eps up 10% to $0.89
May 24 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom Israel announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share ILS 0.25
* Q1 revenue fell 6.2 percent to ILS 959 million
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
* Free cash flow totaled NIS 66 million ($18 million) in quarter compared to NIS 149 million ($41 million) in Q1 last year
* Cellular subscriber base totaled approximately 2.792 million subscribers at end of March 2017
* Q1 churn rate for cellular subscribers was 12.0 percent versus 11.1 percent in Q1 2016
* Monthly cellular ARPU in Q1 2017 was NIS 60.2 versus NIS 65.2 in Q1 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 FY17 gaap eps up 15% to $0.76 and non-gaap eps up 10% to $0.89
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as the business software maker's transition to cloud-based services begins to yield results, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.