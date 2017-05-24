May 24 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share ILS 0.25

* Q1 revenue fell 6.2 percent to ILS 959 million

* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year

* Free cash flow totaled NIS 66 million ($18 million) in quarter compared to NIS 149 million ($41 million) in Q1 last year

* Cellular subscriber base totaled approximately 2.792 million subscribers at end of March 2017

* Q1 churn rate for cellular subscribers was 12.0 percent versus 11.1 percent in Q1 2016

* Monthly cellular ARPU in Q1 2017 was NIS 60.2 versus NIS 65.2 in Q1 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: