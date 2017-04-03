Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 3 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.