BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd says receives notice of allowance from us patent & trademark office
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd says patent covers any device using cellect's technology, apograft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities