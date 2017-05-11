BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:
* Cellectar Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial and corporate performance
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Additional capital will be required for operations beyond Q2 of 2018.
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s

* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros