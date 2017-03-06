March 7 Cellectis SA
* Cellectis reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Cellectis SA - revenues and other income of $56 million in
2016
* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and
2016, recorded eur29.2 million and eur12.1 million,
respectively, in revenues and other income
* Cellectis SA - during quarters ended december 31, 2015 and
2016, recorded a net gain of eur8.2 million and net loss of
eur12.5 million
* Cellectis SA - adjusted income attributable to
shareholders of cellectis for q4 was eur0.6 million versus
eur20.9 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: