Feb 17 Cellnex Telecom SA:
* FY adjusted EBITDA up 23 percent at 290 million euros
($309.4 million) versus 235 million euros year ago
* Net debt at 1.50 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 927
million euros at end of Dec. 2015
* Backlog 12.1 billion euros versus 8.0 billion euros at end
of Dec. YoY
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA at between 330 million euros
and 340 million euros
* Sees FY 2017 dividend up 10 percent versus 2016 payout
* Sees recurring free cash flow growth above 10 percent in
FY 2017
($1 = 0.9374 euros)
