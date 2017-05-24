May 24 CELLNEX TELECOM SA:

* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS

* CLOSING EXPECTED WITHIN C.1 MONTH OF SIGNING, SUBJECT TO MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE

* FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NON-RECOURSE DEBT (142 MILLION EUROS) AND CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PARTNERS (316 MILLION EUROS)

* ACQUIRES SWISS TOWERS AG IN CONSORTIUM WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CAPITAL PARTNERS (DTCP) AND SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS

* TO HOLD A 54 PERCENT STAKE IN CELLNEX SWITZERLAND, THUS CONTROLLING AND CONSOLIDATING THE ENTITY Source text for Eikon:

