March 20 Cellnovo Group SA:
* Announces arrangement of an equity line to support its
development
* Says Kepler Cheuvreux gave a full and firm commitment to
subscribe for 1,500,000 shares over a timescale not exceeding 24
months
* Drawing on full amount of this equity line would enable
company to raise 8.9 million euros ($9.6 million) in financing
using current share price
* Company estimates its cash requirement over next 12 months
to end of Q1 of 2018 at between 6 million euros and 7 million
euros
* Currently negotiating around 10 million euros in debt
financing, with an initial payment of 5 million euros to 6
million euros
* Shares will be issued at volume-weighted average share
price over two trading sessions preceding a day on which share
warrants are exercised, less a maximum discount of 7.0 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)