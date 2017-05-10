BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 CELLNOVO GROUP SA:
* CELLNOVO SECURES EUR 5 MILLION ($5.5 MILLION) DEBT FINANCING FROM KREOS CAPITAL
* REPORTS THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN INITIAL STRUCTURED DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL (KREOS)
* THIS EUR 5 MILLION FINANCING COMPRISES ONE TRANCHE AND HAS BEEN FULLY DRAWN DOWN AS OF TODAY
* THESE FUNDS SUPPLEMENT THE EQUITY LINE FACILITY (PACEO) RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX Source text: bit.ly/2pivmY9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.