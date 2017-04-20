BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets U.S. FDA approval for Acyclovir
* Says Zydus Cadila receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Acyclovir for Injection USP.
April 20Celltrion Inc :
* Says it signed 60.35 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, to provide medicine
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022