BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Celltrion Inc :
* Says it signed a 56.8 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd to sell bio-similar antibody drug
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GKxH4w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.