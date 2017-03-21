BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 Celltrion Inc :
* Says it will repurchase 500,000 common shares
* Says repurchase amount is 45.75 billion won
* Says repurchase period from March 22 to June 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OM5dJX
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.