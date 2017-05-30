BRIEF-Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
May 30 Cellumed Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 19th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 6.18 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is June 5, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 5,850 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jjMJxb
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.