May 30 Cellumed Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 19th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 6.18 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is June 5, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 5,850 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jjMJxb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)