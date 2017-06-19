June 19 Celsion Corp
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered
direct offering
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered
direct offering
* Celsion corp - entered agreements with several
institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of
approximately $5.4 million of shares of common stock
* Celsion corp - agreed to sell about 2 million shares of
common stock, pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.75 per
common share or warrant share
* Celsion - estimated net proceeds from sale of shares of
stock or pre-funded warrants in registered direct offering are
expected to be about $4.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: