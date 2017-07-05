BRIEF-Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co
* Heartland Express Inc - transaction enterprise value of approximately $113 million
July 5 Celsion Corp
* Celsion announces completion of ovation study and provides update on its immunotherapy trial in advanced stage III and IV ovarian cancer
* Celsion Corp - 86 percent Objective Response Rate (ORR) in phase IB dose escalating study
* Celsion Corp - 100 percent ORR and 100 percent R0 (margin negative) surgical resection rate at highest dose cohort
* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its third modern Newcastlemax Vessel
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, July 6 European farmers on Thursday welcomed an agreement between the EU and Japan on a free trade pact which will remove tariffs on much of their bilateral trade, especially for some agricultural goods.