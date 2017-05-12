BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Celsion Corp-
* Celsion Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss share per $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celsion Corp - research and development costs were relatively constant at $3.5 million and $3.4 million in first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively
* Celsion Corp - plans to activate 5 additional clinical trial sites in vietnam by q2 of 2017 for optima study
* Celsion Corp - company ended q1 of 2017 with $4.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits