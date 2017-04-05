BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Celsion Corp
* Celsion Corp - Selling stockholders may offer up to 5.1 million shares of common stock, issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ncs2N9] Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters