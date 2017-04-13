April 13 Celsion Corp

* Celsion Corporation reports preclinical results of Thermodox® for the treatment of bladder cancer published in the international journal of hyperthermia

* Celsion Corp - study reinforces Thermodox's unique, proprietary mechanism of action

* Celsion Corp - "a successful optima study will provide means to expand thermodox's utility for patients with bladder cancer." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: