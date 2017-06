May 19 CELYAD SA

* COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH EUR 72.4 MILLION IN CASH

* USE OF CASH OVER Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.2 MILLION, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT TERM INVESTMENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS, THROUGH FIRST HALF 2019.