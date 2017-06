March 23 Celyad SA:

* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT loss 25.6 million euros versus loss of 29.7 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 8,523 euros versus 3,000 euros year ago

* Cash position: 82.6 million euros ($89.1 million) as of December, 31 2016

* Expected 2017 milestones: initiation of THINK trial (USA) in Q1 2017

* Expects initiation of LINK study (EU) in Q3 2017

