May 2 Celyad Sa:
* Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license
for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents
* This license agreement is related to two targets currently
under development by Novartis
* Under the terms of the agreement Celyad receives an
upfront payment and is eligible to receive success based
clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments
* If all success based milestones are achieved, Celyad is
eligible to receive payments, including the upfront payment,
totalling $96 million
* In addition, Celyad will receive single digit royalties
based on net sales of the licensed target associated products
* Novartis has the option to extend the agreement to
additional targets and/or to convert its license into an
exclusive license. Celyad retains all rights to grant further
licenses to third parties for the use of allogeneic CAR-T cells
